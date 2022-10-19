PETS OF THE WEEK

Patriot is a beautiful calico cat who is looking for a home where she can relax her days away.

She is a calmer lady who loves pets and snuggles from her favorite people. She enjoys the simpler things in life such as sitting in the window, sunbathing, or bird watching while perched high in a cat tree.

Patriot would prefer a less active home where any children are at least 5 years of age or older.

She doesn’t seem to appreciate the others cats she is living with at the shelter so she may do best in a home as the only cat.

Patriot is a 7-year-old spayed female.

She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!

Charming, playful and a lover! Caribbean is a 3-year-old spayed female. She came to the shelter as a stray, so we don’t know anything about her past. What we do know is she is gentle, enjoys cuddling and LOVES to play fetch!

Caribbean is doing well with keeping her kennel clean while at the shelter and is looking for a family who can provide her with a consistent potty routine in her new home. She should do well in a home with kiddos of any age, cats and dogs given time to adjust, proper introductions and parental guidance.

She knows the command “sit,” will take treats gently, and will come when called. She could also play fetch for hours!