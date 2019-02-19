Onalaska police
Feb. 7
3:34 p.m. – A 32-year-old La Crosse woman was charged with retail theft in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 of items valued at $3,242.
Feb. 8
5:14 p.m. – A 20-year-old La Crosse man was arrested on a warrant in the 9400 block of Hwy. 16 and charged with probation violation and retail theft of items valued at $31. He was arrested a second time at 6:21 p.m. at the same location and charged with retail theft of items valued at $124.
Feb. 10
7:06 a.m. – A 27-year-old La Crosse woman was arrested in the 200 block of Oak Forest Drive and charged with possession of narcotics, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 11
5:39 a.m. – A 37-year-old La Crosse woman was cited in the 3100 block of Market Place for possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft of items valued at $437.
Feb. 12
3:03 a.m. – A 29-year-old Brownsville, Minn., man was arrested in the 1000 block of Second Ave. N. and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia.
8:21 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 500 block of Third Ave. S. of the theft of items valued at $528.
Feb. 13
6:52 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of 17th Ave. N. of the theft of items valued at $999.
8:55 p.m. – A 30-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 1000 block of Oak Ave. S. and charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and operating after revocation.
Holmen police
Feb. 9
12:23 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 200 block of Flora Court, of the theft of items valued at more than $100.
Feb. 14
9:30 a.m. – A 28-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 3000 block of Locust Ave. S. on a probation hold and charged with disorderly conduct.
Onalaska Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 17 EMS calls excluding vehicle accident with injury; two motor vehicle accidents with no injuries; a sprinkler activation due to malfunction; heat from short circuit in wiring; a gas leak; a water or steam leak; an unauthorized burning; a carbon monoxide activation due to malfunction; an outdoor trash receptacle fire; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire Department
Firefighters responded to 15 EMS calls, a motor vehicle accident, an odor investigation and a carbon monoxide investigation.
