A box of hand tools saw Nancy Proctor into office and it’s now seeing her out.
Proctor, outgoing Holmen Village Board president, used some of the tools in the kit during her final week in office to remove personal items from her office walls as she clears the way for the new village president.
“I was thinking of retiring, but there wasn’t anyone else running when I took out (candidate) papers,” Proctor said. “If someone would not have run (in opposition), I would have still given the village my all.”
The tool box and tools were a gift from her husband, Ken, when Proctor was first elected village president 10 years ago. Before running for the presidential post, Proctor served as a village trustee for nine years.
Before running for a seat on the village board, Proctor owned and operated Banquets on the Square and the Village Café.
During her time as board president, Proctor has worked with the board trustees and the village administration through a time of major growth and development. She was instrumental in the creation of the village’s new police headquarters and public library as well as new commercial and residential developments.
As she reflects on her years serving the community, Proctor is beginning to make changes to her calendar. She is looking forward to having more time for other activities.
“I have family things to take care of,” she said. “We’ve planned to travel to see family. The kids have been saying, “It’s time, Mom.” A number of our children live in Illinois and Ken wants to visit his family down there.”
While she will have more time for personal activities, Proctor still plans to stay involve in the Holmen community.
“I’ll continue to run Concerts in the Park, at least for this year,” she said. “I’ve got skin in that game. I’ll stay involved with Rotary and I still have some appointments on my calendar.”
As village president, she saw her role as public relations representative for the village, leaving the paperwork and details to the staff.
“We have a great staff,” Proctor said. “It’s been a good working relationship; the point was to work for the village.”
Newly elected incoming village president, Pat Barlow, will succeed Proctor when he takes the oath of office April 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.