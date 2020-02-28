You are the owner of this article.
Registration opens for Ballin for Brandon event in Holmen
Brandon Jennings

Registration is underway for the annual Ballin' for Brandon basketball tournament, which was started to honor the memory of Brandon Jennings, who was soon to be a Holmen High School senior when he was killed in a car crash in summer 2010.

Team registration deadline is April 3 for the 9th annual Ballin’ for Brandon 3 on 3 tournament in Holmen.

Registration costs $80 by the deadline; $100 after April 4.

The tournament will be held May 2 at Holmen High School.

The tournament honors Brandon Jennings, whose promising life was cut short on July 18, 2010, the result of a fatal car accident.

Every year since, his parents, Mike and Lisa, sister Brittney and members of the Holmen community have kept his adventurous spirit alive with the Ballin for Brandon three-on-three basketball tournament.

Proceeds fund the Brandon Memorial Scholarship to benefit a college-bound senior at Holmen High School.

You can mail registrations to HYBCI, P.O. 638. Holmen, Wisconsin, 54636, or drop them off at T-Jos in Holmen.

You can email questions to ballin4brandon@yahoo.com or get more information from the website at www.holmenyouthbasketball.com or by phone at 608-385-5822.

