Registration opens for Ballin for Brandon event in Holmen

Want to play?

WHAT: Ballin for Brandon three-on-three basketball tourney

WHEN: Saturday, April 27

WHERE: Holmen High School

HOW TO REGISTER: Team registration forms are available at the Dahl and Hauser YMCA locations, and Holmen High School, T-Jo's Pizza, Features, Be Fit and John's, Flaherty and Collins, all in Holmen.

COST: $80 per team through March 26

FOR MORE INFO: Call 608-385-5822 or email ballin4brandon@yahoo.com.