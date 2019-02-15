The La Crosse Area Retired Educators will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at Moxie’s Pub, 1835 Rose St., La Crosse. Everyone who has worked in or retired from Wisconsin public schools is invited. Dr. Greg Wegner of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse History Department will be speaking on “The Holocaust: The Role of Propaganda.” The cost of the meal is $11. Reservations can be made through Rhonda Doely at 608-783-7101. The next LAREA meeting will be April 1.
