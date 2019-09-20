I’d like to recommend a book that I prize.
Of course it is a title readily available through La Crosse County Library, but I purchased my copy at the author’s home in West Salem. “A Son of the Middle Border” by Pulitzer Prize winner Hamlin Garland is a 100-year-old autobiography and the story begins in Greens Coulee, Onalaska.
Hamlin Garland was born in 1860 near West Salem. He remembers Greens Coulee as a place of wooded hills bordering a marsh valley teeming with “sinister” creatures such as bears, wolves, wild cats and rattlesnakes. Onalaska was a boomtown and he recounts that all boys aspired to be river men. I found his descriptions of farm life, threshing, meals and visits from relatives intriguing. Indeed, much can be learned about early pioneer life in our region from Hamlin Garland.
As a boy, the author longed to accompany his father to the grain market in La Crosse.
In fact, he never saw La Crosse until he was 8 years old as the family crossed through it on their move to Minnesota. In our day and age it’s hard to imagine that a trip to La Crosse was so rare for someone who lived in Onalaska. This is one of many insights gained from this lovely book.
The recollections of farm and prairie life are filled with descriptions of endless toil with a keen eye for the physical demands on the prairie wife. The chores of a young child amaze our modern sensibilities. Could a 9-year-old boy really fire a double-barrel shotgun as he stands guard over newly sown crops? There is also an amazing story of Garland as a young child being sent to fetch the family doctor on horseback during horrible weather conditions. I have read it aloud on several occasions and listeners have always found it compelling.
Garland’s father never liked the steep ridges of Greens Coulee and the difficulty of farming there.
Like many men of that era, he longed to go west toward the Minnesota prairies he had once seen. The family eventually settles on 300 acres of land in Iowa. The chore demands of the growing Garland boy increased. Yet his recollections never cease to include beautiful descriptions of wildlife and the landscape.
More moves are in the family’s future and the “middle border” moves farther from the settled lands. As a young man Garland embarks upon travel, schooling and a successful writing career all the while showing that he is never afraid of manual labor. His success enables him to establish a Garland homestead in West Salem. There is a bit of a cliffhanger at the end that hopefully will lead to a desire to read the sequel, “A Daughter of the Middle Border,” the Pulitzer Prize winner.
Every year Garland Days are celebrated in West Salem in conjunction with Hamlin’s birthdate.
In fact, it was just celebrated September 14 and 15 but you can visit his homestead any time of year and of course, while you’re in West Salem be sure to stop by our beautiful Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library location and check out “A Son of the Middle Border.” La Crosse County Library also has convenient locations in Holmen, Bangor, Onalaska and the town of Campbell where staff are happy to assist you in finding books and other library items for your enjoyment.
