Work is continuing on the County Hwy. J project north and south of the village of Rockland, and drivers should expect delays.
All of the mainline paving has been completed, said Joe Langeberg with La Crosse County.
Side road connections are being paved.
Later this week and next week, the north section will be shouldered and the guardrail upgrades will begin, he said.
All remaining work will be completed under flagging operations.
The roadway is planned to be completed by Oct. 24, Langeberg said.
This project is being completed in cooperation with the Ho-Chunk Nation.
