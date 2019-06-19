Rockland’s annual Park Progress Day is being extended this year for a special three-day birthday celebration.
The village of about 700, located at the eastern edge of La Crosse County, will be observing its centennial Thursday through Saturday, June 22, at Gaylord Park.
“I am excited for the 100-year celebration that we are able to show residents and visitors how Rockland has changed,” said Ruth Elsen, Bangor Area Historical Society representative.
Planning for the event started about a year ago and residents and local organizations have worked to make the event extra special.
The Bangor Lions, Merrimakers Club, the Rockland Fish Creek 4–H and the Rockland United Methodist Church as well as the Bangor Area Historic Society will help host the various events and activities.
Along with historical displays and guided walk-abouts, other activities include a medallion hunt, parade, car show, softball and cornhole tournaments, youth kickball games, ALS Walk, family and youth games, meatball supper, ice cream social, live music and an expanded fireworks display.
“I am looking forward to sharing the history of Rockland during the walk and displays and celebrating on Saturday,” said Linda Young, Rockland Parks Committee chair. “One of my favorite events is the great fireworks display, and this year will be better than ever.”
The village traces its beginning to 1919 when an election was held to have the hamlet in the town of Burns become incorporated.
However, the push for incorporation didn’t have unanimous support from the townsfolk. Those residents objecting to the incorporation claimed some of the votes were illegal. However, the subsequent court case sided with the incorporation effort.
Before it was Rockland, the village was known as Fish Creek and was a stop along the Portage-to-La Crosse stagecoach route.
The name change was needed when the Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad began serving the area in 1858 because there was another Fish Creek elsewhere in state. The name was inspired by the nearby towering rock formation still standing at the village edge.
Throughout the past century, businesses operating in the village and nearby included the Rockland State Bank, Hicks Grocery and Restaurant, the Berg & Jones Department store and second-floor dance hall, an ice cream parlor, barber shop, a feed store, lumberyard, Ammundson gas station and a Heinz Company pickle collection site.
Of special significance in the town’s history was the extent of prohibition. The village went dry in 1938 and remained so well into the latter years of the 20th century.
In 1958, a home was opened to provide housing for veterans who didn’t need extensive medical care but were unable to live on their own.
In the succeeding years, other businesses and homeowners followed suit, converting their buildings into veteran housing, with as many as four buildings providing home-style living for vets well into the 21st century.
When Interstate 90 was being constructed, Rockland petitioned to have access ramps to serve the village, but the necessary federal funds weren’t available for the project.
The village continues to be open to having an interchange installed, but for now, motorists use the Bangor and Sparta exits to get to Rockland by way of Hwy. 16.
In spite of the lack of immediate access to I-90, the village has experienced growth in a new 35-house subdivision. New homeowners and longtime residents enjoy the small-town experience within commuting distance of La Crosse and Sparta.
The state did provide an exit to the village from the La Crosse River State Trail at the County Highway U crossing to allow bicyclists easy access to Rockland’s amenities.
More information about Rockland and its centennial celebration can be found at the village website.
