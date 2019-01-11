The village of Holmen has begun the process of installing a roundabout at Gaarder Road and South Main Street to improve traffic flow.
At its Jan. 3 meeting, the Holmen public works committee voted to send the bid of $46,200 for design and construction oversight for the roundabout submitted by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to the Holmen Village Board with the recommendation it be approved.
While SEH’s bid was neither the lowest nor highest submitted by five firms, the village’s engineer believes the companies submitting the lower bids would not provide the village with construction oversight at the level proposed by SEH.
“SEH is proposing to use a seasoned, highly experienced engineer to oversee the construction of the roundabout, while the other two firms were proposing the use of recent college graduates,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “For as important as this project is, we are willing to pay for the experienced oversight, and we also feel their proposal’s timeline and cost projections were more in line with reality.”
The village engineer questioned the expertise level of the engineers included in the proposals submitted by lower bidding companies.
“The construction proposal from SEH was best,” Holmen Public Works Director Pete Mezera said. “There are concerns regarding staffing. Engineering firms do things differently.”
Construction, scheduled for 2020, is estimated to take 10 weeks to complete and would require 20 hours of oversight and administration.
“It (roundabout) is a key piece of infrastructure for our community,” Heinig said. “It has to be done right.”
Along with the preliminary design, some of the 35 other elements of the design phase includes drawings, specifications and permitting, determination of any acquisitions and archaeological/historical sites, letting bids for the construction phase and regular updates of project status.
Many motorists traveling between Onalaska and Holmen were introduced to roundabouts with the completion of the Hwy. 35 reconstruction project. Roundabouts are considered safer and provide better traffic flow than intersections with stop signs.
Currently, motorists traveling east on Gaarder Road have the right-of-way when turning left onto Main Street. Motorists entering the intersection from the three other directions are required to stop.
With the roundabout, traffic from all directions would no longer need to contend with stop signs. However, drivers do need to yield to traffic already in the roundabout approaching from the left before they enter the roundabout.
New plow truck
The public works committee voted to recommend the village board approve the purchase of a new plow truck from DeBauche Truck and Diesel at $141,800. The DeBauche bid was the lowest of the three the village received from dealers.
When the purchase is approved, the village anticipates delivery in 240 days.
