Sarah Brandt: A few changes to help out your heart

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America. You can help prevent some of the risk factors for heart disease with lifestyle modifications and medications. A few risk factors such as age, gender and family history cannot be controlled. Healthy food choices and an active lifestyle can have an impact on your heart health. Here are some ways you can help prevent and control your risk for heart disease:

Make healthy food choices. Eat a variety of nutrient dense foods options such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, lean protein and fatty fish. Aim to make half your plate fruits and vegetables. Legumes such as beans and lentils are not only very affordable but also great sources of protein and fiber. Incorporate fish two to three times per week. Choose whole grains more often and reduce the volume of refined grains you consume.

Eat foods with less added salt, sugar and fat. Reduce your salt intake by preparing foods at home instead of dining out often. Choose reduced sodium, low sodium or no salt added canned goods and products.

Low to moderate amounts of unsaturated fat can be good for your heart. Foods such as nuts, olives, avocados and fatty fish can increase good cholesterol levels. Limit the amount of saturated fat in your diet which comes from high-fat cuts of meat, butter and full-fat dairy products. Avoid trans-fat or partially hydrogenated oil.

Get moving. Physical activity helps lower blood pressure, manage stress and control weight. Find the type of movement that brings you joy. Aim for 150 minutes per week of exercise. Start with 10 minutes at a time. Reach out to your medical provider if you are uncertain if an exercise routine is safe for you.

Control your stress level. Stress can contribute to poor health behaviors linked to an increased risk for heart disease. Managing your stress is a powerful way to take control of your health and well-being. Find your outlets to help manage your stress.

Don’t smoke. Smoking increases your risk for heart disease. If you smoke, there are resources to help you quit.

Honey garlic salmon recipe

Makes 4 servings

1 lb salmon fillet

2.5 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. and 1 tsp. warm water

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ lemon, sliced into wedges

Salt and pepper to taste

Season the salmon with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Mix the honey, water and lemon juice in a small bowl.

Heat up a large skillet with the olive oil. Pan-fry the salmon until half-way done. Add the garlic into the pan until slightly browned. Add the honey mixture and lemon wedges into the skillet. Reduce the sauce until it’s sticky. Finish it off by broiling the salmon in the oven for 1 minute or until the surface becomes slightly charred (optional).

Nutrition analysis per serving (does not include salt and pepper to taste): 250 calories, 12 grams fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 23 grams protein, 1 gram dietary fiber, 86 mg sodium

Heart healthy goulash recipe

Makes 10 servings

1 lb. ground turkey

½ medium white onion, diced

2 cups mixed frozen vegetables

½ cup kidney beans, drained

½ lb. whole wheat noodles, prepared as directed on package

1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes (no salt added)

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce (no salt added)

½ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. Mrs. Dash seasoning, lemon flavored

½ tsp. Mrs. Dash seasoning, tomato basil flavored

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare an 8x8 or 5x10 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Brown ground meat; drain fat. Add onions, mixed vegetables and beans. Cook until onions are translucent. Mix cooked noodles, seasonings, diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Combine with cooked meat and onions.

Transfer into prepared dish and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until slightly brown, about 25-30 minutes.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 280 calories, 6 g fat, 21 g protein, 37 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 130 mg sodium

Sarah Brandt is a registered dietitian with Gundersen Health System.

