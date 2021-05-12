Sarah Brandt: Food safety tips when you’re on-the-go

Summer is on its way, which means it is time to get out and explore the outdoors. Camping, hiking, picnics, and cookouts are great ways to enjoy nature. Whether you plan to be gone a few hours or a few days, it is important to keep food safety in mind. Here are simple food safety tips to practice on your next outdoor adventure.
Keep cold foods cold,
and hot foods hotAs food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees. It is important to store foods properly and to cook and reheat foods to a safe temperature. Perishable foods should not be left unrefrigerated for more than two hours. If it is more than 90 degrees outside, food should be left out no more than one hour. Be sure to pack a thermometer to check the temperature of your food to make sure it is safe to eat.
When packing your cooler, keep in mind that coolers stay cold longer when you fill empty space with ice. Keep your cooler in the cabin of your vehicle instead of the trunk.
Avoid having your cooler in direct sunlight. Use a separate cooler for drinks. Double insulate salads.
Keep it cleanWashing hands, surfaces, and food is one of the easiest ways to prevent foodborne illnesses. Always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after handling foods. If you don’t have access to soap and water use an antibacterial hand sanitizer.
Make sure to rinse your fruits and vegetables before consumption. If you do not have access to running water, wash them before you leave.
Prevent cross contaminationCross contamination can occur if raw meat, seafood or poultry are not wrapped or stored properly. Keep meat in its own cooler or at the bottom of a shared cooler to prevent any raw juices from leaking and contaminating other foods. Double wrap meat, seafood and poultry products to prevent meat juices from leaking onto other foods.
When preparing your foods on the grill or over a fire, don’t serve your cooked meat on the same plate used to hold raw meat. Make sure you have an extra plate or can wash utensils, dishes or surfaces the raw meat, poultry or seafood touched with hot, soapy water before using again.
Have safe drinking waterDo not drink water from a stream, river or lake. Bring purified water with you or purifying tablets. You can also boil water to kill microorganisms. The water must come to a rolling boil for at least one minute and longer in higher elevations. Water is an essential nutrient so make sure to stay hydrated outdoors.
Broccoli salad recipe
Makes 8 servings
- ½ cup plain low-fat yogurt
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- ¼ tsp. salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 4 cups broccoli florets (about 2 crowns)
- ¼ red onion, cut into thin strips
- ⅓ cup dried cranberries, chopped
- ¼ cup roasted unsalted almonds, chopped
Prepare the dressing by stirring together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Set aside. Place the broccoli florets in a colander and rinse with cool water. Drain well.
In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, sliced red onion, cranberries and almonds. Pour the prepared dressing over the top and stir until everything is coated in dressing.
Let the salad marinate for 10-15 minutes before serving.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 90 calories, 4 g fat, 3 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 150 mg sodium
The ultimate veggie sandwich recipe
Makes 2 sandwiches
- 4 Tbsp. onion and chive cream cheese spread
- 2 Tbsp. non-fat Greek yogurt
- ½ medium avocado
- 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
- 1 cup alfalfa sprouts
- ½ medium cucumber, thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 small tomato, thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh spinach
- 2 slices white cheese – Swiss, pepper jack or provolone
- 4 slices hearty whole grain bread
In a small bowl, combine Greek yogurt and cream cheese spread. Mix until thinned and easy to spread. Divide evenly between the two slices of bread. Divide avocado between the other two slices of bread. Layer two of the bread slices with remaining toppings, starting with sunflower seeds and ending with cheese. Top with avocado-spread bread. Cut each sandwich in half and serve immediately.