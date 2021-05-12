Sarah Brandt: Food safety tips when you’re on-the-go

Summer is on its way, which means it is time to get out and explore the outdoors. Camping, hiking, picnics, and cookouts are great ways to enjoy nature. Whether you plan to be gone a few hours or a few days, it is important to keep food safety in mind. Here are simple food safety tips to practice on your next outdoor adventure.

Keep cold foods cold,

and hot foods hotAs food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees. It is important to store foods properly and to cook and reheat foods to a safe temperature. Perishable foods should not be left unrefrigerated for more than two hours. If it is more than 90 degrees outside, food should be left out no more than one hour. Be sure to pack a thermometer to check the temperature of your food to make sure it is safe to eat.

When packing your cooler, keep in mind that coolers stay cold longer when you fill empty space with ice. Keep your cooler in the cabin of your vehicle instead of the trunk.

Avoid having your cooler in direct sunlight. Use a separate cooler for drinks. Double insulate salads.