Sasse honored by Onalaska Historical Society

Onalaska Area Historical Society

Bert Sasse was elected without opposition to be the new president of the Onalaska Area Historical Society, which was rocked by the discovery that more than $50,000 in funds were missing.

Randy Erickson, Lee Newspapers

Bert Sasse has been selected person of the year for 2019 by the Onalaska Area Historical Society.

Sasse, president of the society for the last four years, was presented the award by vice president John Sagen.

Sagen said Sasse came forward four years ago to lead the society after a $50,000 embezzlement case involving a previous treasurer, and helped get the group back on solid footing.

Sasse will be stepping down because the society’s constitution prohibits a third term.

