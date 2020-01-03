Sasse honored by Onalaska Historical Society

Bert Sasse has been selected person of the year for 2019 by the Onalaska Area Historical Society.

Sasse, president of the society for the last four years, was presented the award by vice president John Sagen.

Sagen said Sasse came forward four years ago to lead the society after a $50,000 embezzlement case involving a previous treasurer, and helped get the group back on solid footing.

Sasse will be stepping down because the society’s constitution prohibits a third term.

