Holmen librarian Ruth Scholze’s impact on the Holmen community has a wider scope than the village’s public library.
Her involvement in various community organizations has been recognized by the Holmen Lioness Club; the group selected Scholze as the group’s Citizen of the Year.
“Holmen Lionesses’ Citizen of the Year is an amazing honor for me, also very humbling because Holmen has many great citizens,” Scholze said. “I try to make a difference in the lives of others, the ‘little’ things like giving away home-made cookies, or serving on a committee or listening to a friend or doing the laundry for an elderly neighbor or offering a ride to someone has been noticed and I want to say, ‘Thank You.’”
For the past 12 years, the Lionesses have recognized a Holmen area resident for the honor; Lioness Karen Spreuer nominated Scholze this year.
A resident of the Holmen community for more than 60 years, Scholze was a member of the first kindergarten class of the School District of Holmen. After graduating from Holmen High School in 1973, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in religion from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
“My work study during college was working at an elementary school library, which started my career,” Scholze said. “Once a librarian, always a librarian for me.”
Scholze taught sixth grade in Iowa and third grade at West Salem Elementary before joining the staff in 1979 at the La Crosse County Library.
As part of that position, she started working as the first children’s librarian with the La Crosse County Library, where she organized story times in the six county library branches.
She earned a Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and from 1990 to 2012, Scholze was Evergreen Elementary’s LMC director.
“I’m connected to the community and the families because of the library,” Scholze said. “I love interacting with the children and sharing great stories when I visit Evergreen as a guest reader and sometimes filling in for story times for the public library.”
Retiring from the school district in 2012, Scholze went back to work at the La Crosse County Library as a part-time library clerk.
In addition to her work at the library, Scholze has been involved in a number of community organizations.
She has served as an officer or board member for the Holmen Area Foundation, the Holmen Area Historical Society and Halfway Creek Lutheran Church’s council and the Wisconsin chapter of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She represents the historical society as the group’s member with the Holmen Business Association.
Not content to rest on her laurels, Scholze is looking forward to becoming the next president of the Friends of the McGilvray Road.
Scholze’s roots run deep in the Holmen community. She attended the same one-room school as her father before the school district closed the rural schools and moved the elementary students to Viking Elementary.
Four generations of the Scholze family worshipped at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church as active members. Scholze involvement includes helping with Ladies’ Aid activities, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and directing the adult and children’s choirs.
“I value the traditions and history of the church and the Holmen community,” Scholze said. “I am who I am because I have been grounded in my faith, my family and wonderful friends.”
The Lionesses will honor Scholze in their unit in this year’s annual Holmen Kornfest Parade. The parade will be Saturday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m.
