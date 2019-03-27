It’s a jam-packed election day for the Holmen, West Salem and Onalaska school districts.
All three school districts have open school board seats, and two of the districts -- Holmen and West Salem -- are holding referendums for additional funding.
In Holmen, Jan Wellik and incumbents Rebecca Rieber and Anita Jagodzinski will appear on the ballot for school board, which has two at-large seats up for grabs. Wellik has verbally withdrawn her candidacy, however, and is encouraging residents to not vote for her.
The Holmen district is also seeking $2.25 million over five years to maintain and modernize its technology infrastructure. A five-year referendum ensuring that every Holmen student has access to a Chromebook is expiring later this year.
In West Salem, Sean Gavaghan and incumbents Tom Grosskopf, Ken Schlimgen and Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield are running for three at-large seats.
The district is asking voters for permission to override the state-imposed revenue limit -- which caps how much taxpayer money districts can spend -- to the tune of $5.3 million over three years. A similar but costlier referendum failed last fall.
It will be a less thrilling election in Onalaska.
Shawn McAlister and incumbent Ann Garrity are running for two at-large seats, and there are no school referendum questions on the ballot. Last fall, Onalaska voters agreed to give the district an additional $15 million over five years.
