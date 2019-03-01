Marie Dummer believes scrapbooks still have a valuable place in a world of Internet postings and Cloud storage.
“There’s something to be said for being able to sit down and look through a collection of clippings,” Dummer said. “These books of clippings go back to the 1940s.”
To mark Women’s History Month, Holmen Area Historical Society’s March meeting will feature the scrapbooks of Dummer’s mother Anna McCabe Brown.
Dummer has been consolidating her mother’s 30 scrapbooks of newspaper clippings into 26, and she will share five of those collections at the March program.
The meeting will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the Holmen Village Hall community room, 421 S. Main St., Holmen.
“Anna had an eye for the events that gave Holmen its character and, like many women, she recognized the importance of documenting them, in scrapbook form, for family and friends in the future,” said Lynne Valiquette, the historical society’s program coordinator. “We are pleased that her daughter recognized the value of preserving these memories and sharing them with those who lived them as well as all the newcomers interested in Holmen’s past.”
The scrapbooks’ clippings include accounts of such monumental national events as the landing on the moon along with milepost local events such as weddings, births, anniversaries, alumni reunions, fires as well as obituaries.
Along with recording those special moments, the clippings give an insight into the cultural and societal practices evolving over the decades.
An example of such changes is revealed in wedding announcements. Only a photo of the bride was published; no grooms were included in the wedding announcement photos.
“They listed the groom’s occupation, never the bride’s,” Dummer said.
A lifelong Holmen resident, McCabe Brown also kept personal journals from 1966 to 1978. The scrapbooks and journals not only preserved history for the younger generations, Dummer believes they were a source of therapy for her mother in the latter days of her 91 years of life.
“These scrapbooks were really good for her,” Dummer said.
More information about the program or HAHS can also be found on the organization’s website at www.holmenhistory.weebly.com.
