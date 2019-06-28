Nearly every photograph has a backstory.
For the Holmen Area Historical Society’s annual June story circle, members and visitors are encouraged to bring an iconic family photo and share its backstory.
The story circle will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the Holmen Village Hall community room. The village hall is located at 421 S. Main St., Holmen. There’s no cost and public is welcome to attend.
“We’re calling this year’s theme, ‘Picture Perfect,’” said historical society program coordinator Lynne Valiquette, “and we’re looking forward to local history revealed through pictures."
Valiquette is planning to bring a photo of Ansel Amundson, a man who became part of her family when she and her husband first moved to Amundson Coulee in 1975.
“He taught us how to live in the country,” Valiquette said. “He plowed up a garden for us, taught my husband how to make a sturdy fence and introduced us to lutefisk.”
Along with the storytelling, the group will serve its traditional root beer floats to sweeten the evening.
For more information about the historical society and the movie, contact Valiquette by emailing lynnevaliquette@mac.com
