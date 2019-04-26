Gold fever was an epidemic during the Yukon Gold Rush in the late 19th century. The trials endured by those traveling to the Yukon Territory and Alaska to seek their fortunes were detailed at the Onalaska Area Historical Society’s April 16 program.
Historian Dick Campbell of Oshkosh related how the lure of the mineral that has been “coveted and cherished” for millennia drove thousands of people to head north and endure some of the harshest conditions in the world.
“There was an insane drive to conquer the weather and distance,” Campbell said. “It caused 100,000 adventurers to leave home and family to voluntarily subject themselves to the conditions. They were victims of the madness.”
According to Campbell’s research, prospector George Carmack is credited with setting the spark that ignited the stampede in 1896. He and other miners in the region at the time mined the vein at Bonanza Creek, striking it rich in the Yukon, a northern Canadian province.
Few outside the Lake Bennett and Dawson area knew about the find because contact with the outside world was mostly non-existent. However, when the miners traveled by boat to the lower United States in spring of 1897, the word about the gold discovery had preceded them.
“The gold strike was confirmed and the gold rush was on,” Campbell said. “A mass lunacy seized the continent. People from all walks of life joined the stampede to the Klondike.”
A factor in the drive north was the Panic of 1893, a financial downturn that resulted in an economic depression. In addition to those trying to improve their financial situation, Campbell said there were those who still wanted to satisfy their wanderlust.
“The human morale was in a downward spiral,” Campbell said, “and adventurers, wanderers and explorers had only Alaska left to explore; it was the last frontier. For many, it wasn’t the gold they were after, it was the quest.”
Many headed for the Yukon and Alaska without knowing where the gold fields were, but the rush resulted in about a dozen routes being created to take the adventurers in-land.
Because of the harsh conditions the gold seekers would encounter, the Canadian government required each to outfit themselves with 2,000 pounds of food, gear and supplies, enough to last a person for a year at a cost of about $500.
Among the more iconic photos taken of the gold rush was the line of would-be miners climbing single-file up the steep Chilkoot Pass. The continual line of hikers carried 50 to 60 pounds of supplies up the 500-foot slope at a time and then the stampeders would slide down to where the rest of their equipment was stored to do it all again.
The supplies didn’t include the means to transport them. Many of the horses and dogs used to carry or pull the loads lost their lives along the trails, and more than a few miners succumbed to the rigors of the venture.
“At last, they realized the path to gold was no easy trail,” said Campbell. “Some were changed for the worse; others learned nothing worthwhile is easy.”
According to Campbell, those actually making money in the gold rush were business owners supplying the stampeders and the first miners who found the gold vein.
The gold rush towns grew up overnight and then just as quickly became ghost towns when word of discoveries in other parts of the Yukon and Alaska arose and spread.
Three gold nuggets found in Alaska during the gold rush were worth $7,000 at the time, but in today’s dollars of $1,200 an ounce would be valued at $500,000. Campbell said gold is still mined in Alaska; however, it’s now done with machinery.
Campbell’s presentation is one of the OAHS free programs held at the Onalaska Public Library the third Tuesday of every month except June, July, August and December.
