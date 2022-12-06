'Social service heart’: Longtime CASA director leaving to provide trauma-sensitive yoga

Beloved and respected program director of CASA for Kids Jessie Fortuna is leaving her role at the YWCA La Crosse after 14 years of service.

Fortuna has worked at the YWCA since 2009, first as the Bridges Program coordinator for at-risk teen girls, then helping part-time with CASA and finally becoming the program director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in 2012.

CASA for Kids is a national nonprofit that serves as the voice for children in the courtroom. Volunteer advocates regularly meet with a child involved in a child welfare case to evaluate their needs and provide a report to the court. In La Crosse, CASA was established 23 years ago under the umbrella of the YWCA.

“(Fortuna) cares very much about children and also just people who have experienced trauma in their lives,” said colleague Anne Thao Gordon, program coordinator at CASA. “She’s moving on to pursue something else which is just another extension of the social service heart in her.”

Since Fortuna has been director, she helped the Coulee Region CASA grow into the three counties — La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe — and reach more children in need. Now, child welfare cases in those three counties are automatically assigned a CASA advocate — something Fortuna is very proud of.

Currently, CASA serves just under 100 children in the Coulee area. Children who have a CASA advocate are 50% less likely to reenter the child welfare system; they do better in school and are more likely to end up in a stable living environment.

“CASA can provide one constant in the child’s life. They might be switching homes. They might be switching social workers, but the CASA program is meant to be there for the long haul,” Fortuna said. “To be able to give them a little stability in this big realm of chaos has been really rewarding.”

Fortuna will be combining her passion for social service and love of yoga as a full-time instructor of trauma sensitive yoga and mindfulness at Brave Spaces Counseling and Wellness here in La Crosse.

Yoga practice was the tool Fortuna needed to continue working with youth who have experienced trauma. It quickly became her self-care and passion. In 2012, she became certified as a yoga teacher and has been teaching at Root Down Yoga.

But her journey didn’t stop there. Fortuna became a comprehensive community services (CCS) vendor through La Crosse County to offer trauma sensitive yoga for families and children engaged in CCS, a program to help people of all ages with recovery from trauma, mental health or substance use.

Trauma sensitive yoga, which Fortuna is certified in, works to break down the barriers — such a cost, environment and unpredictability — that exist when accessing yoga. Fortuna works to create a safe, quiet and comfortable space for her clients.

“It’s really just where my passion is pulling me,” Fortuna said. “I still get to work with a lot of the children and families who are in the child welfare system. I’m able to bring the tool that worked for me to children and families with the most barriers to ever accessing a yoga practice themselves.”

The future of CASA

Since joining the team in July, Gordon, a first-generation Hmong-American, has been working closely with Fortuna in preparation to step into the role of program director on the first of the new year. The director is in charge of everything from community engagement and advocate recruitment to case management and grant writing.

“I really want people to feel comfortable reaching out to me, even though Jessie’s stepping out of that role, the program is still here,” Gordon said. “I’m jumping in, and I need help from everybody in the community.”

Gordon, who previously worked in higher education and public schooling, said that Fortuna’s beliefs and actions have empower Gordon and help her grow professionally.

“As a leader, (Fortuna) has motivated me to really push myself in different directions that maybe I felt insecure in,” Gordon said about her colleague and predecessor. “Because of her encouragement and her mentorship, I have been able to feel more confident in the skill sets that I do have and in the skill sets that I will continue to grow in.”

The organization works to recruit and support volunteer advocates who form relationships with children who are involved in child welfare cases. Advocates serve to make sure that the child’s needs are met by the court. Usually, these children have been removed from their home due to a safety issue and are living in foster care or with family. Some may be victims of abuse.

“There’s like this gap in the court system where children don’t have a voice,” Gordon said.

Advocates maintain a consistent and positive presence in the child’s life during the duration of a case, observing them in a variety of settings like school, home or with their therapist. They report back to CASA who then drafts a report for the court.

“There’s so many people in the community that want to help who may not have the time or ability to foster. But (being an advocate) is like a wonderful way to do it right and still be able to feel like you can maintain a boundary,” Gordon said.

CASA always needs more volunteer advocates, both Fortuna and Gordon noted. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and be able to commit to the program for at least one year. Those interested in volunteering should reach out to Gordon via the YWCA.