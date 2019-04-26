Clients served by the La Crosse Family & Children’s Center will be able to wrap themselves in comfort after a donation of more than 100 fleece and flannel blankets made by the seamstresses of the La Crosse County Association for Home and Community Education Stitches of Love program.
The UW-Extension program has members in clubs throughout La Crosse County.
The blankets were presented April 15 to the center’s development director, Jamie Korn. Korn said the youngsters and adults her agency serves will be able to keep the blankets, giving them a sense of pride in having a possession they can keep.
