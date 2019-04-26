Jamie Korn, center, La Crosse Family & Children’s Center development director, accepted more than 100 fleece and flannel blankets made by La Crosse County Association for Home and Community Education members, from left, Lois Hess, LeAnn Kramer, Angie Vondrashek, Korn, Deb Hermann, Sheryl Smith and Cathy Onsager. The organization’s members have been working on the blankets since last fall.