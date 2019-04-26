Warm-hearted donations

Jamie Korn, center, La Crosse Family & Children’s Center development director, accepted more than 100 fleece and flannel blankets made by La Crosse County Association for Home and Community Education members, from left, Lois Hess, LeAnn Kramer, Angie Vondrashek, Korn, Deb Hermann, Sheryl Smith and Cathy Onsager. The organization’s members have been working on the blankets since last fall.

 Pat McKnight

Clients served by the La Crosse Family & Children’s Center will be able to wrap themselves in comfort after a donation of more than 100 fleece and flannel blankets made by the seamstresses of the La Crosse County Association for Home and Community Education Stitches of Love program.

The UW-Extension program has members in clubs throughout La Crosse County.

The blankets were presented April 15 to the center’s development director, Jamie Korn. Korn said the youngsters and adults her agency serves will be able to keep the blankets, giving them a sense of pride in having a possession they can keep.

