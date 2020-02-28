Student artists to compete in Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Ron Kind is accepting submissions from high school students in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District for the 24th Annual Congressional Art Competition.

The deadline for submitting art to Rep. Kind’s office is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6th.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great reminder of the artistic talent of our students in Western and Central Wisconsin,” Kind said. “Every year, Tawni and I look forward to seeing the amazing art created by students in the district and displaying their work in my D.C and Wisconsin offices, as well as in the Capitol.”

The first-place entry will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol along with the works of other student artists from across the country. The second-place entry will be displayed in Rep. Kind’s office in Washington, D.C., and the third- and four-place pieces will be displayed in Kind’s La Crosse and Eau Claire offices.

An exhibit featuring the art will be held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from March 26-April 11.

If you are a student interested in entering the competition, or have questions about the contest guidelines, please call Rep. Kind’s La Crosse office toll free at 888-442-8040.

