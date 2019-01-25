While attending a Memorial Day observance in 2016, then-Holmen High School freshman Jordan Briskey learned the La Crosse area did not have a memorial honoring those who fought in the Vietnam War.
He decided to do something about it.
Now a junior, Briskey is spearheading a fundraising campaign to create a Vietnam memorial at the Veterans Freedom Park on Clinton Street on La Crosse’s north side.
Briskey will present a program about his project at Holmen Area Historical Society’s February meeting. The meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Holmen Village Hall’s community meeting room. The village hall is located at 421 S. Main St., Holmen.
Despite not having personal ties to anyone who served in the war, Briskey has received encouragement from family members as well as the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department to pursue the project.
With the Holmen Area Foundation serving as the organization accepting donations and sponsorships, Briskey set a goal of raising $400,000 to cover the costs to erect the memorial.
While campaigning for the memorial, Briskey researched the Vietnam War and other war memorial sites in the area. His research led Briskey to talk with local veterans and meet with the developer of the Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville. He traveled to Clark County to view the site first-hand.
La Crosse artist Mike Martino created a design of the memorial Briskey is hoping to put up in La Crosse. The design includes four bronze sculptures with a center island containing a plaque showing the dates of the war and an outline of Vietnam.
The island display will also include a sculpture created by Martino of a pair of boots and a helmet on a pedestal along with a bronze star marking each branch of the military. Other sculptures will be a crouching soldier with his dog and two others showing soldiers carrying weapons.
A semicircle wall bordering the monument will display the names of the 1,157 Wisconsinites who died serving in the war.
For more information about the program or the Holmen Area Historical Society, email Hannah Scholze at holmenhistorian@gmail.com. Information can also be found on the organization’s website at www.holmenhistory.weebly.com.
