Tales from the front lines: Kitchen staff keeps people fed
Fueling frontline workers

April Boland, left, and Jeanette Buckles .

We’re serving during the COVID-19 by working at Gundersen’s La Crosse Campus preparing food for patients and staff.

Like other areas, COVID-19 forced immediate changes in our department. Precautions that keep our facilities safe from the virus impacted our business, work responsibilities and food options.

Our dining areas — places where families gathered for much-needed meals or staff sat for a much-needed break — closed. We eliminated the salad bar and changed other options our customers enjoy.

Like other restaurants, we have regulars and we miss them.

But our supervisors remind us that we’re feeding our medical colleagues, helping them to stay strong so they can care for patients. We’re also feeding patients, helping them get strong during recovery.

We’re proud to be here during the pandemic. We’re proud to serve.

April Boland and Jeanette Buckles work in Foodservice at Gundersen Health System. They joined the organization in 2017 and 2015, respectively.

