Taste of Onalaska says thanks

The Onalaska Education Foundation’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Taste of Onalaska, was held Jan. 18 at Stoney Creek Inn.
This was the 11th annual event for the education organization, which is the main fundraiser for the OEF. The mission of OEF is to support Onalaska public and private educational programs and students. This year’s fundraiser was a great success and great fun!
The OEF would like to thank our wonderful restaurant sponsors for the delicious food; Big Boar BBQ, Outback Steakhouse, Big Al’s Too, Burrachos, B.A. Burrito, Caribou Coffee, David Reay’s, Serves You Right Catering, and Chew Cookie.
Thank you to Pearl Street Brewery, Festival Foods and Kwik Trip for the beer, wine, and water and soft drinks, respectively.
We would also like to thank the area businesses and people who helped by sponsoring the event. Their generosity ensured the success of our efforts.
Our sponsors include Bechtel Roofing Services LLC, Bernie J. Buchner Inc., Bremer Bank, Brewer Investment Group, Castaway’s on the Island, Citizens State Bank, Coulee Bank, Frank and Ruth Vierling, FiberPro, Flanagan Financial Inc., the Honorable Dale & Clara Pasell, Jay & Dawn Jaehnke, Jim & JoAnn Wickizer, Jeff Odom, JRM & Associates, Marine Credit Union, Mathy Construction, Mayo Clinic Health System, Merchants Bank, Morrie’s Auto Group, Quarts Benefits, RTP Company, State Farm – Kyle Visker Agency, Stifel Investments, Tom Sawyer’s, Valley View Mall and Vantage Architects.
Thank you to all generous people and businesses who donated to the silent auction and basket raffles. And finally, thank you to all the volunteers who make this fundraiser happen. We hope to see you all again for the 2021 Taste of Onalaska, on Saturday, January 16, at Stoney Creek Inn.
All funds raised during the evening will be designated by the board of directors of the Foundation to Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants. More than $140,000 has been awarded in Grants by the Onalaska Education Foundation.
Tax-deductible gifts to the foundation are an investment in Onalaska education and the community. Contributions can be mailed to Onalaska Education Foundation, 1821 East Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650 or for more information on the foundation go to www.onalaskafoundation.org.