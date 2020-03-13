Taste of Onalaska says thanks

The Onalaska Education Foundation’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Taste of Onalaska, was held Jan. 18 at Stoney Creek Inn.

This was the 11th annual event for the education organization, which is the main fundraiser for the OEF. The mission of OEF is to support Onalaska public and private educational programs and students. This year’s fundraiser was a great success and great fun!

The OEF would like to thank our wonderful restaurant sponsors for the delicious food; Big Boar BBQ, Outback Steakhouse, Big Al’s Too, Burrachos, B.A. Burrito, Caribou Coffee, David Reay’s, Serves You Right Catering, and Chew Cookie.

Thank you to Pearl Street Brewery, Festival Foods and Kwik Trip for the beer, wine, and water and soft drinks, respectively.

We would also like to thank the area businesses and people who helped by sponsoring the event. Their generosity ensured the success of our efforts.