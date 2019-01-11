Taste of Onalaska, the major fundraiser for the Onalaska Education Foundation, will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Stoney Creek Inn.
This is the tenth annual event for the organization which raises money for innovative Onalaska public and private educational programs.
A number of area businesses and people are sponsoring the event
Doors open at 5 and food will be served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will include samples from many area eateries and caterers.
This year we are featuring 11 casino tables where participants can enjoy the games and win tickets to be used for chances at great prizes. Each of the public and private schools in Onalaska will provide a theme-based basket for the raffle or silent auction. Come see our local “celebrity” dealers at the tables. A Silent auction, progressive raffle, and Kohler golf package raffle will complete the evening. Companies that would like to show support by donating a raffle or silent auction item should contact Sue Amble at onalaskaeducationfoundation@gmail.com.
Plan to attend a super evening that is not only delicious food and fun but a great way to support Onalaska public and private school programs. Tickets are $30 each from any Foundation board member and on the website at www.onalaskafoundation.org, or $35 at the door. Tickets include admission, food and starting chips for the gaming tables.
All funds raised during the evening will be designated by the board of directors of the Foundation to Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants. In November, $22,000 was awarded for innovative teacher grants bringing the total amount awarded by the Foundation for this program to more than $161,000.
Tax-deductible gifts to the Foundation are an investment in Onalaska education and the community. Contributions can be mailed to Onalaska Education Foundation, 237 2nd Ave., Onalaska 54650 or for more information on the foundation go to www.onalaskafoundation.org.
