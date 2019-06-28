Entering foster care can be anything but comfortable for children. But the Justice Mission at First Free Church in Onalaska hopes to ease the tension with its donation of 65 comfort bags to the La County Department of Children and Family Services.
On a recent evening, several volunteers and their children stuffed backpacks at the home of Lance and Jen Wulf in West Salem with items foster kids need to get them started on the sometimes rocky road of foster care.
“When they first come into a foster home, nothing is theirs,” said Jen Wulf, who along with Magen Duffy lead the Orphans and At-Risk component of First Free’s Justice mission.
“If there’s domestic abuse, kids might be removed from the home with very little notice,” Wulf said. “They might wind up in the back of a police car or at the county for a couple of hours. So the art supplies and toys give them something to do.”
Meanwhile, Roxanne Munns of Onalaska helped a child stuff a backpack for a teen girl. Munns has been a part of the group for three years, as well as a long-term volunteer with Compassion International.
Whether kids are in foster care or extreme poverty, “Children are in a situation beyond their control and they need help,” Munns said. “This is how we can help ease the situation.”
Wulf agreed. “The Bible calls us to care for kids,” she said, “especially kids at risk.”
And from the county’s perspective, the help couldn’t be timelier. “These are our kids,” said Lila Barlow, assistant manager for the La Crosse County Children and Family unit. “This is a community issue, not just a school problem or a police problem, and we have to come together.”
And for kids who now have to play hardball in a tough league, collaboration between church and county helps them reach a win.
“When we have kiddos come into care, it’s scary for them, it’s a trauma, even if it’s just a car ride to Grandma’s,” Barlow said.
Barlow lauded the volunteers for going the extra step to assemble age-appropriate backpacks. She underscored the importance of kids having something they can call their own in a world where they’ve possibly lost their closest ties to security.
“When we give them the backpacks, we tell them that La Crosse is a community that cares about them,” Barlow said. “It’s wonderful.”
