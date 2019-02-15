A no-school day didn’t mean a day away from learning for a group of youngsters participating in the FIRST LEGO League Jr. Frog Metamorphosis.
The robot-making sessions were held at the Halfway Creek west park shelter in Holmen Feb. 8.
FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology) is a worldwide organization that promotes technology skills through education and competition. Students ages 6 to 10 can learn about robotics in the FIRST LEGO League Jr. program.
Working in teams of two or three, participants learned to use the small interlocking blocks to build models of frogs depicting the three stages of amphibian life – tadpole, froglet and adult frog. Following instructions displayed on a laptop computer, team members took on the duties of “finder,” “builder” and “clicker.”
The finder searched for the parts from the kit to build the robot. The builder constructed the model with the blocks, and the clicker worked the computer mouse to advance to the next set of instructions.
The model makers used LEGO We Do code, posted on the laptop, to direct the model to complete a mission. Team members placed the coded instructions in the order they wanted their “frog” perform such tasks as go forward, turn, back, stop and even hop.
One enterprising team made a model that towed a small trailer behind its “frog.”
The three robot-making sessions were the fourth time Nerds On A Mission held the LEGO robot classes. NOAM students compete in robotic competitions, and the team has qualified to compete at the state championships Feb. 23.
