Thanks from Bangor Thanksgiving Dinner committee

A Bangor Thanksgiving

About 300 people enjoyed the Thanksgiving Dinner in Bangor.

The 23rd Annual Bangor community Thanksgiving Dinner was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Log Cabin Banquet Hall in Bangor.

Special thanks to Don LaBarre for donating the Banquet Hall and use of C&C Catering and also Head Cook Deb McClintock for all preparation of food before the event.

Also thanks to Kwik Trip for milk, Linda’s Bakery for pies and buns, Creamery Creek Holsteins for Butter, Neshonoc Lakeside Campgrounds for Cool Whip, and Hansen’s IGA for turkeys and Bill Hansen for squash.

Many businesses and organizations also gave monetary donations to help cover the costs of supplies.

Thank you to Striped Strivers 4-H for the table decorations.

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped before and during the event as well.

We served about 550 meals this year. About 300 ate with us and 250 were carryouts. Thank you also to the Care and Share Pantry volunteers who came to handle canned goods that were donated as well.

Thanks for the great job and for being friends of the community.

Linda Saley, Deb McClintock, Leona Hesselberg, Joy Jerome

Bangor Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee

