“The Scarlet Pimpernel” is a little-known classic but a great read.
Written by the Baroness Emmuska Orczy in 1905, “The Scarlet Pimpernel” is set in the midst of the French Revolution and tells the tale of a foppish Englishman, Sir Percy Blakeney, and his beautiful French wife, Lady Marguerite St. Just.
French aristocrats are being executed daily, but a dashing rogue calling himself the Scarlet Pimpernel is smuggling many away from the guillotine and out of France.
A ruthless agent, Chauvelin is tasked by the French Republic to discover the man’s identity and track him down.
Marguerite is pulled into the hunt when Chauvelin discovers that her younger brother is in league with the Scarlet Pimpernel and uses the information to gain her help.
She aids him, only to discover that the Pimpernel is someone very close to her. Meanwhile, Percy bumbles his way through life, seemingly clueless to it all.
Full of romance, intrigue and mystery, “The Scarlet Pimpernel” is considered the first of many secret identity stories to come, Zorro and Batman following a few decades later.
While several movie adaptations of “The Scarlet Pimpernel” have been made, the 1982 film would have to be my top recommendation.
Starring Anthony Andrews and Jane Seymour, the movie combines the plot of “The Scarlet Pimpernel” and one of its little known sequels, “El Dorado,” adding in the rescue of the young Dauphin. Anthony Andrews fully embraces the role of Sir Percy Blakeney, stealing both Marguerite’s and the audience’s hearts through the course of the film.
If you’re interested in a newer read; “Rook,” a young adult novel written by Sharon Cameron, is largely based on “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” and even directly mentions the book from time to time.
“Rook” takes place many years in the future, after a polar shift sends humanity back into the dark ages. The people blame over-reliance on technology for the collapse, and anyone rich enough to develop any kind of tech is put to death.
In Paris, now called the Sunken City, all who disagree with the new revolution are being handed over to the guillotine; all except those who disappear from their cells, a red-tipped rook feather left in their place.
Meanwhile, across the Channel Sea in the Commonwealth, Sophia Bellamy agrees to an arranged marriage with the wealthy Rene Hasard, in a last-ditch attempt to save her family from ruin. But neither of them are as they seem, and when the search for the Red Rook comes straight to their doorstep, they find themselves caught up in a tantalizing game of cat and mouse.
If you are interested in any of these recommendations, stop by a La Crosse County Library location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to check one out.
You can also request them online at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
