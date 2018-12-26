A history trivia game can be a fun way to learn about Holmen’s past.
With the goal of having fun while learning, the Holmen Area Historical Society will hold its annual trivia contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the Holmen Public Library, 121 W. Legion St., Holmen.
The January contest will be the third year HAHS will hold the event for members and visitors.
HAHS President Hannah Scholze will emcee the contest and assures those attending that the quiz will be entertaining as well as informative.
Members of the public are welcome to try the quiz, whether they are longtime Holmen residents or are more recent arrivals.
“Whether they grew up in Holmen or not, they seem to have a lot of fun trying to answer the questions, and it can get quite competitive,” Scholze said.
Organizers will use an online platform called Kahoot to play the trivia game.
The questions will be projected, and the players can key in their answers using a smartphone, iPad or other mobile device. Several iPads will be available to use during the game for individuals who do not have their own electronic device.
“It seems fitting to kick off another year of Holmen Area Historical Society programs with one that features both our president, Holmen history maven Hannah Scholze, and a fun-filled local history game,” said Lynne Valiquette, who coordinates programs for the historical society. “It is a good way to learn facts about this place in which we live. Last year, even those of us who are technology impaired were able to do well.”
The questions will be multiple choice, so even if those playing the game don’t know the answer, they can guess. This year, contestants will also be able to form teams to come up with answers.
“This version should be a lot of fun, because people will be able to play head-to-head and track the results,” Scholze said. “While there will not be any big prizes offered, the winners will go home with the glory of being one of Holmen’s true historians.”
For more information about the program or the Holmen Area Historical Society, email Scholze at holmenhistorian@gmail.com. Information can also be found on the organization’s website at www.holmenhistory.weebly.com.
