Three candidates to interview for La Crosse County Administrator vacancy

Three candidates have been invited to interview for the La Crosse County Administrator position. They are Jane Klekamp, Larry Bierke and Scott Feldt.

Interviews for the position will be conducted by the county board’s Executive Committee and take place next Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 8 a.m. at the La Crosse County Administrative Center. The committee will deliberate after the interviews and then is expected to send a finalist to the full county board for approval.The public is welcome to attend.

Bierke is currently the Iowa County Administrator, a position he has held since 2015. He also has served as Platteville City Manager, Village Administrator of Mount Horeb and City Administrator in Hillsboro. Bierke has a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from UW-La Crosse.

Feldt is currently the Kewaunee County Administrator, a position he has held since 2015. He also has served as the Deputy State Treasurer for the State of Wisconsin, as a supervisor on the Rock County Board and as the Director of Economic Development for the city of East Moline, Illinois. Feldt has a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW-Madison.

Klekamp is currently the Interim Administrator for La Crosse County. She was appointed as Associate County Administrator at La Crosse County in 2015 and also has served as Justice Support Services Manager at La Crosse County, as a Project Coordinator for the Office of Crime Victim Services at the Department of Justice and as a Victim Witness Coordinator for La Crosse County. Klekamp has a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in social work from UW-La Crosse.

The three candidates were selected after a national search conducted by La Crosse County Human Resources that yielded about 70 applicants. Monica Kruse, La Crosse County Board Chair, anticipates the new administrator will be in place by the end of January.

The opening was created by the retirement of Steve O’Malley from the county administrator position earlier this year. The county board voted unanimously to appoint Klekamp as interim administrator.

Klekamp assumed the temporary role on May 27. O’Malley had been the only person to serve as county administrator since the role was created in 2003.