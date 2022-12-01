Town of Campbell moves forward with water testing well, accepts bid for project construction

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the town of Campbell supervisors approved a construction bid for the town's water testing well. The well will be built at Norm Wardwell Memorial Park on French Island.

The supervisors approved the recommended bid from Nelson Plumbing and Electrical, Inc. for the construction of the well. The bid from the Tomah company is $121,098 with a completion date of March 31, 2023.

Two bids were received for the project and only Nelson’s was recommended by Davy Engineering Co., who will be serving as the project manager. The second bid was from Sam’s Well Drilling in Randolph and was about $182K. Davy Engineering said that they have worked with Nelson Plumbing and Electrical on similar projects in the past.

Davy estimates the total project – including permits, water testing, et cetera – to cost $192K.

Two weeks ago, the town of Campbell received $100,000 from La Crosse County for the construction of the test well. Chairman John Johnson said the rest of the funding for the test well project will come from the $450K of the American Rescue Plan Act that was allocated to the town two years ago.

The approval of the bid from Nelson Plumbing and Electrical is contingent on the town receiving the appropriate permits for the project. They are still waiting on a high capacity well permit from the state’s Department of Natural Resource to allow for 24-hour maximum well pumping.

Testing the water supply in the deep aquifer involves high capacity, multi-day pumping to ensure that the water quality doesn’t change over time and to see if the well is a viable municipal water source.

Due to the contamination in the shallow aquifer, the well will have some unique construction elements. The well is to be drilled 250 feet into the ground, and will be complete with a 6 inch steel casing and 3 inch pressurized cement grout barrier to protect the lower aquifer from contamination by the upper aquifer.

La Crosse County also earmarked $500,000 for the town of Campbell for further groundwater flow studies that are contingent on the well’s completion and more information about the groundwater quality.