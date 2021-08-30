Town of Holland to dedicate park Tuesday

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Town of Holland, in partnership with the Friends of the McGilvray Road, will hold a park dedication for the newly acquired Stephenson Farmstead Park. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on the north end of the park, which is located on Amsterdam Prairie Road, across the road from the McGilvray Road entrance, N8327 Amsterdam Prairie Road.

This park was the result a recent generous donation of land by the Arneson Family. The farmstead history ties in with the McGilvray Road and was part of the Stephenson/Arneson family for many generations.

This dedication is an opportunity for the public to view the new park, walk the trails and learn more about the Stephenson Farmstead through the newly installed interpretative signs.

For more information, contact the town clerk at clerk@townofhollandwi.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0