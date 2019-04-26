Residents of the town of Onalaska will be able to dispose of their unwanted electronics and household appliances during an e-waste recycling event.
The event will be held Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations’ new facility at N5550 Dynamic Way, off County Hwy ZN on Brice Prairie.
The town is partnering with Dynamic to hold the event because town residents have indicated they are looking for a way to responsibly recycle their appliances. Dynamic is not a drop-off site for e-waste, but it has opened its facility for this event to town of Onalaska residents only; it isn’t available to businesses or contractors.
Those wanting to drop off items should use the parking lot entrance closest to the company’s office on the southwest end of building. Signs will direct visitors. Residency will be verified by a lot attendant in order to gain access to the property, so town residents should be ready to produce a photo ID.
There will be a charge for most items and the fees are listed on the town’s website at www.townofonalaska.org.
Additional information before the event should be directed to the Onalaska Town Hall at 608-783-4958.
