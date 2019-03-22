The Onalaska Town Board is looking into the possibility of setting up its own police department.
After several town residents brought concerns about traffic safety and ordinance violations to the board’s March 12 meeting, town of Onalaska Supervisor Stan Hauser volunteered to investigate the process for setting up a law enforcement agency.
The town now relies on the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department personnel for patrols and other law enforcement actions. However, relying on the sheriff’s department hasn’t been considered the best option for enforcing town ordinance violations.
OTB Chair Rolly Bogert pointed out other towns with smaller populations have police departments.
“I think we’re big enough to investigate that (setting up a police department),” Bogert said. “We have enough people here.”
Brice Prairie resident Jolene Huiss, a town resident, has been urging the town board to address traffic issues on Brice Prairie.
“Speeding on Brice Prairie has long been a problem,” Huiss said. “I think something needs to be done to enforce the laws.”
Huiss is a member of the Brice Prairie Bike and Pedestrian Safety Committee.
The committee was formed a year ago to study ways to promote safety for bicyclists and pedestrians using county roads on Brice Prairie. A number of residents in that section of town complained motorists weren’t observing posted speed limits.
Huiss and other committee members have raised objections to the results of a traffic survey completed in 2018 commissioned by La Crosse County.
Based on the survey results, the county’s highway department changed speed limits, raising the limit by 10 mph through Midway and a nearby housing development.
Onalaska Supervisor Frank Fogel said he talked with La Crosse County Highway Commissioner Ron Chamberlain about the survey and questioned raising the limit through a concentrated residential area. Chamberlain informed the town board he has to base his decisions on the survey results.
“The town could order another survey, but we’d have to pay for it,” Fogel said.
Huiss asserted the survey was flawed because of when and how it was conducted. The survey was conducted in January and February, a time of the year when fewer motorists are traveling along the county roads on Brice Prairie.
“The survey was not done at a good time,” Huiss said. “If it was done when things are open, there would have a higher traffic count.”
She argued the survey was conducted before a major employer moved its business to Brice Prairie and then expanded, increasing the traffic flow that includes large trucks.
She also pointed out other businesses with heavy-truck traffic become more active outside the winter months. She also pointed out more housing has gone in since the survey was done and that traffic increases during the summer because of tourist activities on the bike trail and at the wildlife center.
Old dumpsite
The Onalaska Town Board approved having five extraction wells at the town’s former dumpsite on Brice Prairie abandoned. The board informed Steven Osesek of the Coulee Environmental Solutions the town wouldn’t need one of the wells left open for fire suppression.
Osesek informed the board his company has been contracted by the Department of Natural Resources to cap the extraction wells at the town of Onalaska’s former dumpsite. The now-closed dump site was cleaned up by the Environmental Protection Agency in the 1980s. The DNR continues to monitor the ground water under the site.
Osesek asked the town board supervisors whether they would like his company to scrap the pumps and well casings.
Bogert and other board members agreed the town would take care of scrapping the metal as part of its efforts to remove the exterior tanks used in the cleanup as well as other equipment stored in a 10,000-foot storage building.
The building was deeded to the town about four or five years ago and the town board believes it could be used for storing some of its equipment and other needs.
