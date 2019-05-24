Proposals to hire an administrator and create a police department for the town of Onalaska have hit a wall due to budget constraints.
At the Onalaska town board’s May 14 meeting, Supervisor Paula Przywojski reported the town didn’t have the resources to hire an administrator.
“The town hasn’t budgeted for the position,” Przywojski said. “I just don’t see where the funds will come from.”
Last fall, town board chair Rolly Bogert proposed the town look into hiring an administrator. He maintained the town had grown to the point it would benefit from someone with public administration experience.
At the October 2018 meeting, Supervisor Przywojski volunteered to research the proposal and what would be involved with hiring an administrator. She learned administrators are able to manage personnel, develop short and long-range planning, formulate budgets and write grant applications.
At last October’s meeting, Bogert pointed out the town’s staff doesn’t have time to pursue grants that might be available for the position and other projects.
An administrator could also advise and oversee new developments in the town as well as serve as the town’s representative during interactions with other municipalities.
A suggestion to create a town police department was also shelved. The idea didn’t seem to get much traction from residents despite the number of traffic complaints on Brice Prairie.
“I received calls about this idea and no one is in favor of it,” said Supervisor Stan Hauser. “One caller suggested further study and to get the numbers nailed down. It’s just not budgeted for this year; I don’t think we can afford it. We’d be better off having more talks with the sheriff’s department.”
The La Crosse Sheriff’s Department provides policing services to towns in the county without police departments.
In addition to concerns about residents’ safety when walking or bicycling along town roads, another issue prompting the board to look into having policing capability is ordinance enforcement. The board members questioned creating ordinances if the town couldn’t cite offenders.
“It doesn’t hurt that we know about it (creating a police department) and keep studying it,” said Bogert.
Municipal court system
Bogert gave an update on a proposal to have the town become part of the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court system.
Current members of the local municipal court system are the city of Onalaska, the villages of Bangor, Holmen, Rockland and West Salem and the towns of Campbell, Holland and Shelby.
The court processes ordinances and traffic citations issued by the law enforcement officers. The court decides cases when defendants contest citations.
“It would cost $500 a year to get into the system,” Bogert said. “The town would need to hire an attorney to prosecute ordinance violations.”
The municipal court clerk supervises citation payments and can take action in delinquent accounts including driver’s license suspensions, arrest warrants and certification of outstanding debt with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for tax intercept or the State Debt Collection Initiative.
“I think it’s a great idea, but would need to have more numbers,” Hauser said.
Hauser’s motion to continue to explore joining the municipal court system was approved.
