United Way provides four more grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Rivers United Way has announced four more recipients of its emergency response funding.

• SEMCAC was awarded $10,000 from the Houston County Emergency Response Fund to develop an emergency assistance program. Houston County residents who have been laid off or had work hours reduced due to COVID-19 can qualify to receive rent, car payment, prescription, health care and utility assistance, and help paying for other basic needs.

• Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council was awarded $22,000 from the Buffalo and Trempealeau County Emergency Response Funds for two initiatives: $17,000 will aid homeless individuals and those at risk of eviction, and $5,000 will provide families with food packages.

• Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin was awarded $10,500 from the Monroe County Emergency Response Fund for its meal program and Club on-the-go kits. The kits replicate STEM, art and social-emotional development activities that kids would have at the Club, at home. Due to increased need, meals and kits will be available to all Tomah-area children, not just Club members.