Six Viterbo University freshmen and a supervisor volunteered three hours to repaint West Salem’s landmark skeleton dinosaurs last weekend.
Viterbo’s Service Saturdays provide opportunities for Viterbo students to serve alongside various community organizations, connect with each other and enjoy a post-service reflection meal and great conversation led by Service Saturdays student leaders.
While traveling on Interstate 90 through West Salem, Integrated Learning and Programs Coordinator Colin Burns-Gilbert noticed the three dinosaurs located south of Interstate.
Noting the large, dinosaurs were in need of whitening, he contacted Village Administrator Teresa Schnitzler about Viterbo students volunteering to repaint the dinosaurs for the first Viterbo Service Saturday of the school season.
The village acquired the three dinosaurs from the family of the late George Riniker in 1998. Sculptor Elmer Petersen created the three pieces of found art from discarded farm machinery parts.
The original idea was to place the relics at their present location temporarily. Once construction of the new the Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library was complete, the fossils would be relocated to green space at the library on Neshonoc Road.
The dinosaurs never made the move and instead have taken up residence at Well House Park. Over the years, the public works department and other volunteers have added new coats of paint to refresh the structures.
In 2013, the Village Board considered removing the display due to the cost of maintaining it. Several offers were received to take the dinosaurs off the village’s hands, but ultimately, the village board voted to keep the display. Merlin Wehrs sat on the village board at the time, and he and a German foreign exchange student he was hosting volunteered their time to sand and repaint the statutes.
“We are thrilled to be working with Viterbo to keep our dinosaurs fresh. The project management, delegation, communication, and organization has been great,” Schnitzler said. “The dinosaurs have become sort of a directional landmark and photo opportunity for tourists and area residents.”
She said she hopes the West Salem dinosaur maintenance can become part of a regular Viterbo Service Saturday project. “The volunteers were energetic and efficient, getting the repainting completed in a little more than two hours.”
