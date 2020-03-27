We're looking for heroes in the 7 Rivers Region
0 comments
topical

We're looking for heroes in the 7 Rivers Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There's plenty of challenging news by the moment as the 7 Rivers Region deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in the midst of the crisis, there are lots of heroes in the region who go above and beyond to help each other out.

The 7 Rivers Alliance would like to recognize these heroes. You can nominate your hero at https://www.7riversalliance.org/7-rivers-hero/

We will share the nominations on the 7 Rivers website and feature select nominations in the Courier and at the Courier's website. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Taste of Onalaska says thanks

The Onalaska Education Foundation’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Taste of Onalaska, was held Jan. 18 at Stoney Creek Inn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News