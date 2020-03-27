We're looking for heroes in the 7 Rivers Region

There's plenty of challenging news by the moment as the 7 Rivers Region deals with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in the midst of the crisis, there are lots of heroes in the region who go above and beyond to help each other out.
The 7 Rivers Alliance would like to recognize these heroes. You can nominate your hero at https://www.7riversalliance.org/7-rivers-hero/
We will share the nominations on the 7 Rivers website and feature select nominations in the Courier and at the Courier's website.
