She’s only been a Civil Air Patrol cadet for a few months, but Cadet Airman First Class Morgan Quackenbush of West Salem has quickly made a name for herself.
Morgan took first place in a national essay competition, in honor of Black History Month, run by the Air Force’s ROTC Detachment 1 located in San Antonio, Texas.
The essay contest challenged Civil Air Patrol and Air Force JROTC cadets from around the country to write an essay about how the challenges faced by the Tuskegee Airmen still resonate in the Air Force today.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first, all-African American fighter squadron in the Army Air Corps during World War II. In 2016, the Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their heroic efforts.
Quackenbush’s essay will be printed in the national edition of the Civil Air Patrol News as well as the Air Force Times. Officials selected her essay out of more than 150 entries. Morgan will also receive a trip to participate in Air Force pilot training and experience life on an Air Force installation.
The La Crosse Composite Squadron meets at 6:30 p.m. at the CAP Center located at 2906 Fanta Reed Road on the east side of the La Crosse Municipal Airport.
Prospective cadets, ages 12-18, and their parents are welcome. Adults seeking mentoring opportunities or opportunities to serve are invited as well.
For more information, email tmandel@cap.gov or call Major Todd Mandel at 608-633-1496. The squadron can be found online at www.lacrossecap.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lacrossecap.
