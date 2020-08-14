West Salem Legion sponsors Flags of Honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Berg Hemker Olson American Legion Post 51 in West Salem is sponsoring the Flags of Honor again this year,

You can honor members of the military, local heroes and community members by dedicating a flag in their name.

Each flag will represent one individual being honored. It is limited to the first 600 individuals honored.

Flags will be displayed in the Village Park in West Salem from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, September 13.

When at the park observing the flags, please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Reserve your flag at First National Bank, 975 Hwy. 16, West Salem, and American Legion Post 51 – 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem.

A $10 minimum donation per flag payable to:

American Legion Post 51 Building Fund

PO Box 104

West Salem, WI 54669

