You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Salem Legion sponsors Flags of Honor
0 comments

West Salem Legion sponsors Flags of Honor

  • 0
Flags of Honor

The American Legion post in West Salem is again sponsoring the Flags of Honor program for September.

The Berg Hemker Olson American Legion Post 51 in West Salem is sponsoring the Flags of Honor again this year,

You can honor members of the military, local heroes and community members by dedicating a flag in their name.

Each flag will represent one individual being honored. It is limited to the first 600 individuals honored.

Flags will be displayed in the Village Park in West Salem from Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, September 13.

When at the park observing the flags, please wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Reserve your flag at First National Bank, 975 Hwy. 16, West Salem, and American Legion Post 51 – 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem.

A $10 minimum donation per flag payable to:

American Legion Post 51 Building Fund

PO Box 104

West Salem, WI 54669

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News