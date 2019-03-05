West Salem’s Mathcounts team finished 15th out of 24 teams competing at last weekend’s state competition in Sheboygan.
The competition featured 140 students in grades 6-8 from 47 schools across the state.
West Salem’s team included Brennan Holst, Jackson Fry, Celia Mitchell and Alyssa Kruse. Individually, Holst placed 17th, Fry placed 68th, Mitchell placed 100th and Kruse placed 107th.
West Salem’s Mathcounts program is coached by Tammy Bentzen and Sarah Weber.
Mathcounts is a national program designed to promote excellence in math and science in grades 6 through 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.