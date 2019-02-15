More than 50 competitors from eight schools took part recently in the annual regional Mathcounts competition in La Crosse.

Mathcounts is a national program designed to promote excellence in math and science in grades 6-8, allowing students to improve their problem-solving skills as individuals, as well as in teams of four.

In the team competition, West Salem’s quartet (Brennan Holst, Celia Mitchell, Jackson Fry and Alyssa Kruse) placed first, followed by a team from Onalaska and one from Holmen. Other schools participating included Viroqua, Prairie du Chien Bluff View, Ithaca, Richland Center’s St. Mary of the Assumption, and Wauzeka-Steuben.

Holst had the top overall score among the individual competitors. Rounding out the top 10, in order of finish, were Daniel Yao (Holmen), Celia Mitchell (West Salem), Benjamin Hsieh (Onalaska), Arthur Wu (Onalaska), Jackson Fry (West Salem), Cedar Semanchin (Viroqua), Benjamin Stowell (Richland Center), Nathan Novak (Holmen) and Josie Eastman (Prairie du Chien).

West Salem’s regional-winning team of four, coached by Tammy Bentzen and Sarah Weber, advances to the state competition on March 2 in Sheboygan.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.