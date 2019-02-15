More than 50 competitors from eight schools took part recently in the annual regional Mathcounts competition in La Crosse.
Mathcounts is a national program designed to promote excellence in math and science in grades 6-8, allowing students to improve their problem-solving skills as individuals, as well as in teams of four.
In the team competition, West Salem’s quartet (Brennan Holst, Celia Mitchell, Jackson Fry and Alyssa Kruse) placed first, followed by a team from Onalaska and one from Holmen. Other schools participating included Viroqua, Prairie du Chien Bluff View, Ithaca, Richland Center’s St. Mary of the Assumption, and Wauzeka-Steuben.
Holst had the top overall score among the individual competitors. Rounding out the top 10, in order of finish, were Daniel Yao (Holmen), Celia Mitchell (West Salem), Benjamin Hsieh (Onalaska), Arthur Wu (Onalaska), Jackson Fry (West Salem), Cedar Semanchin (Viroqua), Benjamin Stowell (Richland Center), Nathan Novak (Holmen) and Josie Eastman (Prairie du Chien).
West Salem’s regional-winning team of four, coached by Tammy Bentzen and Sarah Weber, advances to the state competition on March 2 in Sheboygan.
