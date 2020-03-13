West Salem places in state Mathcounts

West Salem placed 19th March 7 in the state Mathcounts competition was held in Sheboygan on March 7.

There were 140 total students competing, representing 44 schools from across Wisconsin. There were 25 teams competing.

West Salem’s team competitors were Celia Mitchell, Reece Sackett, Haley Chandler and Kate Fechner. Mitchell placed 46th, Sackett placed 58th, Chandler placed 70th, and Fechner placed 125th. West Salem also had four individuals competing.

Jovey Morrison placed 109th, Rylan Riste placed 110th, Reice Kammel placed 121st, and Sam Stenberg placed 132nd.

Mathcounts is a national program designed to promote excellence in math and science in grades 6 through 8.

West Salem’s Mathcounts program is coached by Tammy Bentzen and Sarah Weber. The National Competition will be held in early May in Orlando, Florida. The top four individuals from the state competition will represent Wisconsin at the National Competition.

