West Salem school to provide free summer meals

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the School District of West Salem announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years old and younger. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Meals will be available at the elementary school Monday through Friday from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm. The program will run from June 9- Aug. 13, but will be closedon July 5 for the holiday.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Emily Klunk, director of School Nutrition. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

