Each spring, the Marie W. Heider Regional Art Center reserves the facility’s art gallery for a month to showcase the works of seniors about to graduate from West Salem High School.
“It’s a way for the Art Department to honor the work ethic of each graduating class,” said Quenten Brown, the high school’s art teacher. Brown sends invitations to all students who have ever taken an art class to bring in whatever works they would like to have shown.
The response is usually an eclectic windfall of art and creativity, and this year’s exhibit is no different. Among the pieces on display throughout the month of April are three-dimensional sculptures, fine ceramic pottery, drawings, paintings, design works, photography and mixed-media pieces.
Speaking of mixed-media pieces, Brown said that Abby Sharp’s found object sculptures are worthy of praise: “”She has created work that is meticulous in construction and diverse in theme, yet it really appeals to the human condition.”
Brown also said he is in awe of the embroidery work of Ada Hage and the hours of stitching that it took to create. Brown said two other standouts in the show are Anna Johnson and Mariah Winters.
Johnson chose an unusual subject: close-ups of animal eyes. “Her paintings are quite unique and remarkable — something I’ve never seen before,” Brown said. Meanwhile, he praised Winters’ photographs for exhibiting “an eye for all the subtle nuances found littered throughout the real world.”
Friends and family of these artists—and all the artists honored in the show—can celebrate at the reception to be held on Thursday, April 25.
