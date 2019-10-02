West Salem has a new police chief.

Jeremy Randall, a member of the West Salem Police Department since 2006, was sworn in Tuesday by village president Dennis Manthei.

Randall was chosen over six other applicants, village administrator Teresa Schnitzler said.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“He outshone everyone,” Schnitzler said.

Randall was hired as a part-time officer in West Salem, then promoted to full time and lieutenant. He served as interim police chief after Charles Ashbeck left the department to become chief in Onalaska earlier this year.

“He is very well-respected by his police officers. They put in good words for him,” Schnitzler said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.