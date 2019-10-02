West Salem has a new police chief.
Jeremy Randall, a member of the West Salem Police Department since 2006, was sworn in Tuesday by village president Dennis Manthei.
Randall was chosen over six other applicants, village administrator Teresa Schnitzler said.
“He outshone everyone,” Schnitzler said.
Randall was hired as a part-time officer in West Salem, then promoted to full time and lieutenant. He served as interim police chief after Charles Ashbeck left the department to become chief in Onalaska earlier this year.
“He is very well-respected by his police officers. They put in good words for him,” Schnitzler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.