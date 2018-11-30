Wisconsin Lift Truck opened its new service center at 960 Industrial Drive in the Lakeview Business Park in West Salem on Nov. 19. A grand opening event will be held next spring.

The company says its West Salem facility offers area businesses a wide variety of material handling products and services, including forklifts, aerial lifts, rail car movers, pallet racking, a full rental fleet and a large parts department.

The center offers round-the-clock service to local industry, servicing very large, high-capacity forklifts, standard-sized forklifts, aerial lifts, sweeper/scrubbers and more.

It also has technicians dedicated to reconditioning and repairing rail car movers, vehicles that are used to move small numbers of railroad cars around in a rail siding or small rail yards.

“We’re equipped to support the local mining industry by housing a full inventory of rail car mover parts, allowing for quick and easy repair of all brands, including Shuttlewagon, Trackmobile, Rail King, etc., as well as rental units to keep businesses moving while equipment is serviced,” General Manager Mike Smith said.

Wisconsin Lift Truck is a member of Wolter Group LLC, which is based in Brookfield, Wis. For more information, visit www.woltergroupllc.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.