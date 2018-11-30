Wisconsin Lift Truck opened its new service center at 960 Industrial Drive in the Lakeview Business Park in West Salem on Nov. 19. A grand opening event will be held next spring.
The company says its West Salem facility offers area businesses a wide variety of material handling products and services, including forklifts, aerial lifts, rail car movers, pallet racking, a full rental fleet and a large parts department.
The center offers round-the-clock service to local industry, servicing very large, high-capacity forklifts, standard-sized forklifts, aerial lifts, sweeper/scrubbers and more.
It also has technicians dedicated to reconditioning and repairing rail car movers, vehicles that are used to move small numbers of railroad cars around in a rail siding or small rail yards.
“We’re equipped to support the local mining industry by housing a full inventory of rail car mover parts, allowing for quick and easy repair of all brands, including Shuttlewagon, Trackmobile, Rail King, etc., as well as rental units to keep businesses moving while equipment is serviced,” General Manager Mike Smith said.
Wisconsin Lift Truck is a member of Wolter Group LLC, which is based in Brookfield, Wis. For more information, visit www.woltergroupllc.com.
