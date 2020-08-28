Woerpel to lead Onalaska Education Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Peter Woerpel has been named president of the Onalaska Education Foundation board of directors for the 2020-2021 school year.

Bridgette Hubbard will be vice president, Angie Mutch will serve as treasurer and Traci Breit will serve as secretary.

Other returning directors are, Mindy Carlisle, Debbie Hosch, Jed Kees, Patricia Stellflue, Chris Mathy, Benjamin Bain, Deanna Ebbert, Wendy Franke, John Byus and Sue Amble as the past president adviser.

New to the board are Melissa DeBoer, RJ Ochsner and Jennifer Werlein.

The Onalaska Education Foundation board works to raise funds to support all Onalaska educators and students both public and private. This is accomplished through various fundraising events throughout the year, highlighted by the Taste of Onalaska which has been held annually in January.

Last year, the Foundation to award Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants totaling $16,000. For more information about the Onalaska Education Foundation, go to www.onalaskafoundation.org, or Facebook.

