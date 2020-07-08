No 'crystal ball' for future state funding for La Crosse County highways, commissioner says

Chamberlain also noted that the county has received a "pile of money" this year.

The county highway department has already received more than $3 million in grants from the DOT and federal government for projects in 2021, which include replacing bridges over Halfway Creek and reconstructing a portion of Sand Lake Road.

And earlier this year, another state grant amounting to $314,997 was awarded to the county to rehabilitate three low-posted bridges.

"We've been very successful with our grant applications," Chamberlain said.

Still, highway projects in the area are generally underfunded.

When planning for the 2020 capital plan, officials identified $125,997,561 in needed repairs for the county's roads. But just $8,570,240 was approved for the budget, almost half of that supported through grants.

"There should definitely be more funding allocated toward highways. The county does the best that it can given the constraints that we are under," Chamberlain said.

"We'll never get everything we want done," he added.

Both the 2021 capital project budget for the county and the awarding of state transportation aid will be announced in the fall.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.