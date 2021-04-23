 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations open for Reader's Choice
0 comments
top story

Nominations open for Reader's Choice

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reader's Choice

Many of us want to enjoy local establishments and do things again, and that opportunity may be coming fast. What better time to open the nomination process for Reader’s Choice.

Our annual feature that depends on your participation has expanded to 190 categories in the following sections:

  • Food and dining
  • Health and wellness
  • Home and garden
  • Life and leisure
  • Money and finance
  • Places to go and do
  • Rivers, woods and bluffs
  • Shopping and services
  • Spirits and bars
  • Wheels and motors

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nominations begin today and last for two weeks. Visit Go.lacrossetribune.com/readerschoice.

Voting will start on May 17.

The winners will be announced just in time for a great summer.

Enjoy and participate in Reader’s Choice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Chris Hardie: Mills tapped into power of water

  • +10

The Driftless Area region of Wisconsin where I live is blessed with abundant rivers and streams that flow through our valleys, which we call coulees. Early European settlers in our region took advantage of those water resources to build mills powered by the flowing streams. Many of the early mills were sawmills to cut logs and process timber. But many communities also built grist or flour mills to help feed their growing population or send grains to agricultural markets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News