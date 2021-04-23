Nominations open for Reader's Choice

Many of us want to enjoy local establishments and do things again, and that opportunity may be coming fast. What better time to open the nomination process for Reader’s Choice.
Our annual feature that depends on your participation has expanded to 190 categories in the following sections:
Food and dining Health and wellness Home and garden Life and leisure Money and finance Places to go and do Rivers, woods and bluffs Shopping and services Spirits and bars Wheels and motors
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nominations begin today and last for two weeks. Visit
Go.lacrossetribune.com/readerschoice.
Voting will start on May 17.
The winners will be announced just in time for a great summer.
Enjoy and participate in Reader’s Choice.
WATCH NOW: Photos and video -- Rotary Lights: 2020 edition
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A child plays inside the igloo, a warming space, at Rotary Lights in Riverside Park. For more photos, visit our gallery at
lacrossetribune.com.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Paulette Schomberg of West Salem and Verve Credit Union, volunteers.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Rotary Lights hologram is a new addition for 2020
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Shamrock Club volunteer Bill O'Driscoll stokes the s'mores fire
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
One-year-old Meadow Hoy and her mother, Krysten Hoy visit with Santa.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!